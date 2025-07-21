Lobbying Update: $1,330,000 of FOX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,330,000 of FOX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Copyright and content carriage issues; retransmission consent and program carriage issues; online privacy; spectrum-related issues; media ownership issues; First Amendment issues; streaming issues; advertising issues; Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act; antitrust enforcement and reform; unmanned aerial vehicle issues; corporate tax issues including: S. 328 H.R. 888

Issues related to the First Amendment and advertising.

Issues related to online sports betting.

Issues related to privacy.

Issues related to copyright protection, content carriage agreements, and trademarks."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

FOX Insider Trading Activity

FOX insiders have traded $FOX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH RUPERT MURDOCH sold 58,000 shares for an estimated $3,083,860

STEVEN TOMSIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $2,502,662 .

. ADAM G. CIONGOLI (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,278 shares for an estimated $69,178.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 244 institutional investors add shares of FOX stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.