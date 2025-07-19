Lobbying Update: $1,300,000 of COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$1,300,000 of COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Fairlife and dairy.

HR 933; Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act; Orange Juice Brix Levels. Ingredient issues.

Tariffs.

Tax reform. Issues related to OECD Pillar I and Pillar II rules. PL# 115-97; H.R.1; Issues related to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; Issues related to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; Issues related to corporate and international taxation. H.R. 2186; To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore limitation on downward attribution of stock ownership in applying constructive ownership rules. Issues related to tax code sections 11, 951A, 250, 55, 56A, 59, 174, 41 and 958(b)(4).

MOVE (Modernizing Operations for Vehicles in Emergencies) Act. (no bill number). Gross Vehicle Weight Limit State Opt-In Pilot Program.

Olympic and FIFA World Cup Activations; Recycling strategy at upcoming Olympic and FIFA host venues.

HR 2145, S. 351; STEWARD Act (Strategies to Eliminate Waste and Accelerate Recycling Development Act of 2025); Recycling infrastructure and Accessibility Program within EPA. Water restoration and replenishment issues in general. CIRCLE (Cultivating Investment in Recycling and Circular Local Economies Act) (no bill number); Recycling Infrastructure Tax Credit."

