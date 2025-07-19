Lobbying Update: $130,000 of TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor legislative and administrative action related to carbon capture, sequestration and its tax policy. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to alternative fuels programs and clean energy. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to conventional energy programs public lands and waters. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to pipeline infrastructure and permitting Monitor legislative and administrative action related to carbon markets and sequestration.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to NEPA regulatory reforms. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to environmental justice. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to water restoration, pollution and federal disaster assistance. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to climate change.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to PHMSA NPRM.

Monitor legislative and administrative action related to drilling bans. Monitor action related to Executive Order 14008. Monitor legislative and administrative action related to modifying or reissuing Nationwide Permits (NWPs) to reduce impacts on jurisdictional waters and wetlands.

Legislative and administrative action related to Section 301."

TRGP Insider Trading Activity

TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $10,138,403 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

CHARLES R CRISP sold 1,947 shares for an estimated $378,167

TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $209.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $201.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $209.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $195.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $212.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Shneur Gershuni from UBS set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $197.0 on 05/09/2025

