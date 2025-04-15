Lobbying Update: $130,000 of IONQ INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of IONQ INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968, FY2025 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, issues related to quantum technology; unnumbered FY2026 Defense Appropriations bill, issues related to quantum technology;

H.R. 1968, FY2025 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, issues related to quantum technology; unnumbered FY2026 Defense Appropriations bill, issues related to quantum technology; unnumbered FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, issues related to quantum technology.

S. 579, Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act, all provisions."

IONQ Insider Trading Activity

IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER HUME CHAPMAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,025,175 shares for an estimated $38,060,375 .

. WILLIAM F SCANNELL purchased 93,066 shares for an estimated $2,029,508

RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 98,916 shares for an estimated $1,902,854 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,492 shares for an estimated $508,119.

IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IONQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IONQ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IONQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $22.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $18.0 on 11/07/2024

