Lobbying Update: $130,000 of HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Identify avenues to minimize or eliminate tariffs on necessary packaging materials. Steel tinplate tariffs.
CO2 supply, NSIS and line speed parameters, Animal disease prevention
Worker visa programs for agriculture and food processing workers
Worker visas for agriculture and food processing
Food Labeling safety, Nutritional standards, dietary guidelines, Front of Pack labeling
Increased market access for Food and Agriculture Products worldwide and in countries such as China, Japan, Mexico, EU, Canada and England. Steel tinplate tariffs.
Keeping the federal corporate tax rate competitive"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
HRL Insider Trading Activity
HRL insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J LYKKEN (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) purchased 4,904 shares for an estimated $159,245
- ELSA A MURANO sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $136,800
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HRL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of HRL stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,723,168 shares (+261.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,425,780
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,819,100 shares (+496.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,065,167
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,690,746 shares (+466.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,038,702
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,175,087 shares (+67.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,862,479
- STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP added 1,107,270 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,735,059
- MAIRS & POWER INC removed 789,113 shares (-15.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,754,474
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 740,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,216,811
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
HRL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for HRL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HRL forecast page.
HRL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 12/05/2024
- Max Gumport from BNP Paribas set a target price of $28.0 on 10/21/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.