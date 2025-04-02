Lobbying Update: $130,000 of HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Identify avenues to minimize or eliminate tariffs on necessary packaging materials. Steel tinplate tariffs.

CO2 supply, NSIS and line speed parameters, Animal disease prevention

Worker visa programs for agriculture and food processing workers

Worker visas for agriculture and food processing

Food Labeling safety, Nutritional standards, dietary guidelines, Front of Pack labeling

Increased market access for Food and Agriculture Products worldwide and in countries such as China, Japan, Mexico, EU, Canada and England. Steel tinplate tariffs.

Keeping the federal corporate tax rate competitive"

HRL Insider Trading Activity

HRL insiders have traded $HRL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HRL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J LYKKEN (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) purchased 4,904 shares for an estimated $159,245

ELSA A MURANO sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $136,800

HRL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of HRL stock to their portfolio, and 276 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HRL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HRL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024

HRL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HRL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HRL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $33.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Max Gumport from BNP Paribas set a target price of $28.0 on 10/21/2024

