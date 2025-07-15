Lobbying Update: $130,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Subsea cable resilience and security; permitting and licensing reform for submarine cables; export controls on submarine cables; AI infrastructure and the use of connectivity; Discussion of Build America Buy America requirements on revised broadband subsidy rules.
R&D expenses in 2024 revised tax bill.
Discussion of access to external markets and impact of tariffs; discussion of access to loans for 5G network of Telekom Srbjia."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CIEN Insider Trading Activity
CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 74,800 shares for an estimated $5,763,817.
- JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,213 shares for an estimated $1,318,177.
- DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $706,039.
- SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,638 shares for an estimated $353,916.
- DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,236 shares for an estimated $171,983.
- JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) sold 2,044 shares for an estimated $166,862
- BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $157,223.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CIEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,456,204 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $208,858,407
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 2,179,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,713,228
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,005,631 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,200,281
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,853,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $111,977,333
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,736,443 shares (+681.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,933,250
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,503,323 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,845,808
- FIL LTD removed 1,444,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,320,806
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CIEN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CIEN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CIEN forecast page.
CIEN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025
- Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025
- Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025
- David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025
- Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 06/06/2025
- Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $86.0 on 05/27/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.