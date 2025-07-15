Lobbying Update: $130,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of CIENA CORPORATION (FORMERLY CIENA CORPORATION BROADBAND GROUP) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Subsea cable resilience and security; permitting and licensing reform for submarine cables; export controls on submarine cables; AI infrastructure and the use of connectivity; Discussion of Build America Buy America requirements on revised broadband subsidy rules.

R&D expenses in 2024 revised tax bill.

Discussion of access to external markets and impact of tariffs; discussion of access to loans for 5G network of Telekom Srbjia."

CIEN Insider Trading Activity

CIEN insiders have traded $CIEN stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CIEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY B SMITH (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 74,800 shares for an estimated $5,763,817 .

. JASON PHIPPS (SVP Global Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,213 shares for an estimated $1,318,177 .

. DAVID M ROTHENSTEIN (SVP and Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $706,039 .

. SHEELA KOSARAJU (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,638 shares for an estimated $353,916 .

. DINO DIPERNA (SVP Global R&D) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,236 shares for an estimated $171,983 .

. JOSEPH CUMELLO (SVP, General Mgr. Blue Planet) sold 2,044 shares for an estimated $166,862

BRODIE GAGE (SVP Global Products & Supply) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,100 shares for an estimated $157,223.

CIEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of CIEN stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CIEN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CIEN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

CIEN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CIEN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CIEN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Genovese from Rosenblatt set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ryan Koontz from Needham set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $75.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Dave Kang from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $86.0 on 05/27/2025

