Lobbying Update: $130,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Toxic substances; Superfund; Clean Air Act; PFAS water regulations.

Issues related to Section 48D of the Internal Revenue Code and Section 107 of the Chips and Science Act.

Issues related to implementation of P.L. 117-167 - the Chips and Science Act.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions/Decarbonization."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CC Insider Trading Activity

CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALVENIA SCARBOROUGH (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $154,770

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of CC stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.