Lobbying Update: $130,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of THE CHEMOURS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Toxic substances; Superfund; Clean Air Act; PFAS water regulations.
Issues related to Section 48D of the Internal Revenue Code and Section 107 of the Chips and Science Act.
Issues related to implementation of P.L. 117-167 - the Chips and Science Act.
Greenhouse Gas Emissions/Decarbonization."
CC Insider Trading Activity
CC insiders have traded $CC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALVENIA SCARBOROUGH (SVP Corp Communications & CBO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $154,770
CC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of CC stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,339,468 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,437,009
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,166,741 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,617,922
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,863,861 shares (+867.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,499,250
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,159,331 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,592,693
- LUMINUS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,014,661 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,147,770
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 893,530 shares (+1496.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,100,656
- APPIAN WAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 851,603 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,392,090
