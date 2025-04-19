Lobbying Update: $130,000 of C3.AI lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of C3.AI lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to artificial intelligence in the defense industry; S.4921 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025; H.R.8774 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025.

Issues related to artificial intelligence."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

AI Insider Trading Activity

AI insiders have traded $AI stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS M SIEBEL (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 2,582,935 shares for an estimated $68,790,680 .

. JIM H. SNABE sold 499,700 shares for an estimated $21,512,085

JR STEPHEN M WARD sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $5,250,000

RICHARD C LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 96,000 shares for an estimated $3,799,637 .

. CONDOLEEZZA RICE sold 74,689 shares for an estimated $3,361,751

HITESH LATH (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,889 shares for an estimated $664,552 .

. MEREL WITTEVEEN (Senior VP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,855 shares for an estimated $525,915 .

. JOHN E. HYTEN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $191,874

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of AI stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AI in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for AI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AI forecast page.

AI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $18.0 on 04/14/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.