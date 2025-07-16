Lobbying Update: $130,000 of BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 5376 Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Matters related to nuclear energy Matters related to nuclear fuel

National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 4016 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2026 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Matters related to shipbuilding, naval reactors, space, advanced nuclear reactors, and DOE national security and environmental management programs

National Defense Authorization Act for FY2026 H.R. 1 One Big Beautiful Bill Act H.R. 4016 Department of Defense Appropriations Act FY2026 H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 Matters related to shipbuilding, naval reactors, space, advanced nuclear reactors, and DOE national security and environmental management programs

H.R. 9494 Continuing Appropriations and Other Matters Act, 2025 S.933 NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2025 NASA Reauthorization Act Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Act FY2026 Nuclear space power and propulsion systems"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BWXT Insider Trading Activity

BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232 .

. ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160

RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BWXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BWXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BWXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWXT forecast page.

BWXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $150.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $177.6 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $136.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Jeff Campbell from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $135.0 on 03/26/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.