Lobbying Update: $130,000 of BHP GROUP LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of BHP GROUP LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the role of critical minerals, including copper, nickel, and potash, in the low carbon transition and securing supply chains, including the Minerals Security Partnership and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (no bill), and the Critical Mineral Consistency Act of 2025 (H.R. 755 / S. 714); environmental and community support issues related to uranium reclamation (no bill number); issues related to U.S. mining reform and permitting reform efforts, including the Energy Permitting Reform Act (no bill).

Issues related to the role of critical minerals, including copper, nickel, and potash, in the low carbon transition and securing supply chains, including the Minerals Security Partnership and the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (no bill); issues related to global anti-corruption policy, including anticorruption issues in Africa and Latin America (no bill)."

BHP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BHP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BHP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

BHP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of BHP stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

