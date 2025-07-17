Lobbying Update: $130,000 of AURORA INNOVATION INC lobbying was just disclosed

$130,000 of AURORA INNOVATION INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Proposal for AV legislation; coming surface reauthorization Commercial Launch plans FMCSA warning device application submitted by Aurora-Waymo for an AV alternative to the warning triangle rule Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act Connected vehicle rulemaking for components of connected vehicles and national security"

AUR Insider Trading Activity

AUR insiders have traded $AUR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLORIA R. BOYLAND sold 46,097 shares for an estimated $272,672

AUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of AUR stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AUR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

AUR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AUR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $AUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $7.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $13.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer set a target price of $15.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $12.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Chris McNally from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $6.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $10.0 on 02/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.