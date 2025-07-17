Stocks
Lobbying Update: $130,000 of ANSYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

July 17, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

$130,000 of ANSYS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the value of engineering simulation software and government appropriations.
Issues related to the value of engineering simulation software and government appropriations.
Issues related to the value of engineering simulation software and government appropriations."

ANSS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANSS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ANSS Insider Trading Activity

ANSS insiders have traded $ANSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLENDA DORCHAK sold 200 shares for an estimated $60,002

ANSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of ANSS stock to their portfolio, and 361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 828,047 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,126,558
  • GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 724,246 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $254,369,680
  • D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 615,156 shares (+246.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,733,783
  • BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 563,914 shares (-39.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $178,512,615
  • UBS GROUP AG added 486,042 shares (+72.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,861,455
  • ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 479,276 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,719,610
  • FIL LTD added 425,401 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,664,940

ANSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANSS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ANSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $368.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $396.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $340.0 on 02/21/2025

