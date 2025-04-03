Lobbying Update: $12,900 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$12,900 of KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY2026 House and Senate Defense Appropriations and Authorization Bills: Acquisition Reform, Semiconductor Fabrication Facilities, CHIPS Act, F-35 and EW Programs.

U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, Natl Science Foundation (NSF), Natl Telecommunications & Information Administration (NTIA), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Commerce - Dept of (DOC)

STEM at early ages in order to foster more Women Engineers.

Policy rules regarding spectrum sharing and use of frequencies above 95GHz and NextG standards.

Trade issues with US equipment sales to China companies. ITAR and Export Control issues of foreign companies registered in the U.S. vs U.S. Companies.

CHIPS Act - tax incentives. R&D Tax Credits.

CHIPS Act and onshoring."

KEYS Insider Trading Activity

KEYS insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD S. NERSESIAN sold 41,911 shares for an estimated $7,142,221

SOON CHAI GOOI (SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,915 shares for an estimated $4,596,976 .

. SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 17,822 shares for an estimated $3,023,680

NEIL DOUGHERTY (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,264 shares for an estimated $1,125,920 .

. MARK ADAM WALLACE (SVP) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $970,769

JEFFREY K LI (SVP and Secretary) sold 4,412 shares for an estimated $758,511

JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 3,884 shares for an estimated $658,959

KAILASH NARAYANAN (SVP) sold 595 shares for an estimated $101,923

LISA M. POOLE (VP and Controller) sold 350 shares for an estimated $60,126

KEYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 360 institutional investors add shares of KEYS stock to their portfolio, and 376 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

