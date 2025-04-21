Lobbying Update: $1,250,000 of UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,250,000 of UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Rail Safety Issues related to Railroad Retirement Board Issues related to the Surface Transportation Board Issues related to Automated Track Inspections Issues related to Passenger Rail Operations on Freight-Owned Corridors Issues related to third party access to rail rights of way Issues related to Grade Crossing Safety Issues related to Close Call Reporting

Issues related to Surface Transportation Reauthorization Issues related to Executive Branch Nominees Issues related to truck size and weight Issues related to cargo theft Issues related to trade and tariffs Issues related to USTR investigations into Chinese shipbuilding industry

FY 2026 Homeland Security Appropriations FY 2026 Commerce-Justice-Science Appropriations FY 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations

Issues related to crew consist Issues related to veterans hiring for supply chain jobs

S. 1072 - Stop CARB Act of 2025 Issues related to locomotive emissions Issues related to CARB regulations for locomotive emissions and EPA waiver

Issues related to rail infrastructure on US military bases

HR 2243/S.679 LEOSA Reform Act of 2025 Issues related to staffing and operations at rail ports of entry to the United States along the Southern Border Issues related to non-intrusive inspection technology and infrastructure Issues related to the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) program Issues related to Cybersecurity

Issues related to corporate taxes considered under reconciliation"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

UNP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

UNP Insider Trading Activity

UNP insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000

CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

UNP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,091 institutional investors add shares of UNP stock to their portfolio, and 1,159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

UNP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for UNP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $UNP forecast page.

UNP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.