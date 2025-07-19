Lobbying Update: $1,250,000 of CITIGROUP WASHINGTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,250,000 of CITIGROUP WASHINGTON INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Met with Senate and House on Development Finance Corporation Reauthorization

Met with the House and Senate on preemption issues Met with the House and Senate on issues impacting large global banks Met with the House and Senate on digital assets Met with the House and Senate on sanctions legislation Met with the House and Senate on market regulations Met with the House and Senate on bank capital regulations Met with the House and Senate on credit card pricing Met with the House and Senate on AML regulations Met with the House and Senate on geopolitical issues impacting the global economy, including China Met with the House and Senate on proposals related to outbound investment Met with the House and Senate on artificial intelligence Met with the House and Senate on fair access to banking issues and legislative proposals Met with the House and Senate on cybersecurity issues Met with the House and Senate on interchange issues/previously introduced Credit Card Competition Act Met with the House and Senate on bank supervision issues Met with House and Senate on provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act related to the Office of Financial Research and the Secured Overnight Financing Rate Draft legislation - Banking Regulator Accountability Act - all provisions H.R.2392, Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy Act of 2025 - all provisions H.R.2548/S.1241, Sanctions Russia Act of 2025 - all provisions H.R.3655, Digital Market Clarity Act of 2025 - all provisions S.401/H.R.987, Fair Access to Banking Act - all provisions S.875/H.R.2702, Financial Integrity and Regulation Management (FIRM) Act - all provisions S.919/S.1582, Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act - all provisions S.1053/H.R.2246, Foreign Investment Guardrails to Help Thwart (FIGHT) China Act of 2025 - all provisions S.1582, GENIUS Act - all provisions S.2381/H.R.1944, the 10 Percent Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Act - all provisions

Met with House and Senate on issues related to the Inflation Reduction Act Met with House on issues related to H.C.Res.14 Met with House and Senate on issues related to corporate and international tax Met with House and Senate on tax incentives for renewable/clean energy Met with House and Senate on provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act related to Remittance Taxes Met with House and Senate on issues related to Section 899 of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Enforcement of Remedies Against Unfair Foreign Taxes Met with House and Senate on issues related to Limiting Deductions for Executive Compensation (IRC Section 162(m)) Met with House and Senate on issues related to Stock Buyback Excise Tax (IRC Section 4501) Met with House and Senate on issues related to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act - all provisions S.1605, the International Competition for American Jobs Act - all provisions

Met with White House and Treasury on trade and tariffs S. 1053/ H.R. 2246, Foreign Investment Guardrails to Help Thwart (FIGHT) China Act of 2025 - all provisions"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

C Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $C stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 06/18.

on 06/18. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

C Insider Trading Activity

C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492

PETER B. HENRY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $271,209

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of C stock to their portfolio, and 870 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

C Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for C, check out Quiver Quantitative's $C forecast page.

C Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $97.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $115.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $123.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $99.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Steven Alexopoulos from TD Cowen set a target price of $95.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $104.0 on 07/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.