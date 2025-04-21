Lobbying Update: $1,250,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,250,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 2353 - Safer Skies Act of 2025: Provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. H.R. 1968 - Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025: Provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. Issues related to air traffic controller staffing. Issues related to sustainable aviation fuel. Issues related to the TSA Registered Traveler Program.
H. Con Res 14 - Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034: Provisions pertaining to DOT appropriations. Issues related to credit card interchange fees.
Issues related to tax reform."
AAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 5 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 1 sale worth up to $250,000 on 03/20.
AAL Insider Trading Activity
AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D JR ISOM (CEO and President) sold 102,441 shares for an estimated $1,763,511
- ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312
AAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of AAL stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 14,383,402 shares (+1390.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,702,696
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 13,539,994 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,002,095
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 9,340,922 shares (+746.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,812,270
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 8,401,264 shares (+487.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,434,031
- FMR LLC added 4,617,221 shares (+1129.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,478,162
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,088,889 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,269,335
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,969,373 shares (-75.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,186,171
AAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
AAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/02/2025
- Conor Cunningham from Melius Research set a target price of $18.0 on 12/05/2024
- Daniel McKenzie from Seaport Global set a target price of $20.0 on 12/05/2024
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 11/15/2024
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 11/14/2024
