Lobbying Update: $12,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$12,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"None"

TRP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of TRP stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 05/02/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025

TRP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $76.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $77.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Aaron Macneil from TD Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Robert Kwan from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $71.0 on 01/28/2025

