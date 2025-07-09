Lobbying Update: $12,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$12,500 of STATE FEDERAL STRATEGIES ON BEHALF OF TC ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"None"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
TRP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of TRP stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 24,455,664 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,154,551,897
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 20,084,982 shares (+550.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $948,212,000
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 12,507,246 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $590,467,083
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 9,954,018 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $469,929,189
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA added 7,562,887 shares (+80.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $357,043,895
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 5,053,228 shares (+34.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,562,893
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,239,189 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,132,112
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
TRP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 05/02/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/18/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for TRP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRP forecast page.
TRP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRP recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TRP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $76.0 on 05/02/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $77.0 on 05/02/2025
- Aaron Macneil from TD Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 04/21/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $75.0 on 04/04/2025
- Robert Kwan from RBC Capital set a target price of $74.0 on 02/18/2025
- Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $71.0 on 01/28/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.