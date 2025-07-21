Lobbying Update: $1,237,000 of CATERPILLAR INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,237,000 of CATERPILLAR INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Discussions re: implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (issues related to surface transportation funding and infrastructure investments; PL: 117-58) General discussions about Highway Trust Fund and surface transportation reauthorization (no specific bill).

General discussions and briefings on ocean shipping, port operations and logistical environment (no bill number)

Discussions regarding workforce challenges in the manufacturing and construction industries (H.R. 1151 - Freedom to Invest in Tomorrows Workforce Act) (entire bill) General discussions regarding workforce challenges in the manufacturing and construction industries related to Pell Grants (no specific bill number)

General discussions regarding ongoing industry issue of product theft from shipping containers on railroads. (no specific bill)

General discussions related to U.S. trade policy, tariff proposals, market access issues and digital trade (no bill number). General discussions related to Commerce Department pending 232 investigations (No bill number) General discussions related to USMCA FTA and mandatory review. (No bill number) General discussions related to pending USTR trade actions (No bill number)

Discussions regarding extension of the Investment Tax Credit for combined heat and power system property (Sec 48 ITC) and inclusion of tax credits related to combined heat and power systems and waste heat recovery, including qualifying combined heat and power systems under the section 45Y and 48E tax credits. (Section 13001; P.L. 117-169). General discussions related to corporate and international tax issues and OECD negotiations on the taxation of global income including IRC 11, 951A, 250 on the taxation of domestic and global income. (HR 1, to Provide for Reconciliation Pursuant to Title II of HConRes 14, Sections 70321, 70322, 70323, 70331) General discussions around energy credits (no bill number) Issues related to bonus depreciation (HR 1, to Provide for Reconciliation Pursuant to Title II of HConRes 14, Section 70301) Issues related to IRC 174 and full expensing of R&E expenditures (HR 1990 - American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 (entire bill) and HR 1, to Provide for Reconciliation Pursuant to Title II of HConRes 14, Section 70302) Issues related to the deductibility of state and local taxes and IRC 164(a) (no bill number)

General discussions around permitting reform (no bill number).

Discussions regarding automotive right to repair efforts (H.R.1566 - Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act; entire bill)"

CAT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CAT stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/25.

on 05/15 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/17 and 3 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 03/13, 02/24.

on 04/17 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 04/04, 03/17 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/08, 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

CAT Insider Trading Activity

CAT insiders have traded $CAT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON KAISER (Group President) sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $860,147

DAVID MACLENNAN purchased 375 shares for an estimated $120,262

GERALD JOHNSON has made 2 purchases buying 200 shares for an estimated $68,405 and 0 sales.

CAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,282 institutional investors add shares of CAT stock to their portfolio, and 1,303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAT in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Melius Research issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

CAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAT recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $CAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $414.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adam Seiden from Barclays set a target price of $383.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $483.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Tami Zakaria from JP Morgan set a target price of $475.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Rob Wertheimer from Melius Research set a target price of $500.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Kyle Menges from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $414.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mircea Dobre from Baird set a target price of $422.0 on 06/20/2025

