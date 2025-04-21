Lobbying Update: $1,235,360 of TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA INC (TMA) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,235,360 of TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA INC (TMA) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"International tax matters related to inbound and outbound investments and a global minimum tax; taxation matters related to the corporate tax rate. The Build It in America Act (H.R. 3938) The Defending American Jobs and Investment Act (H.R. 3665) The Unfair Tax Prevention Act (H.R. 4695)

REPAIR Act - H.R. 1566 INFORM Consumers Act SHOP Safe Act - S. 2934 S.2140 - Patent Eligibility Restoration Act (PERA) S. 2220 - The PREVAIL Act She Drives Act (S.161) Issues related to motor vehicle right to repair (House, Senate)

Issues related to vehicle data access Issues related to cybersecurity Issues related to artificial intelligence Issues related to semiconductor research and development Issues related to vehicle privacy

To create feasible federal rules for regulating vehicle tailpipe emissions and fuel economy: U.S. EPAs Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 through 2032 for Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles U.S. DOT NHTSAs Corporate Average Fuel Economy Standard for Model Years 2027 through 2032 for Light-Duty and Medium-duty Vehicles To limit U.S. EPAs use of CAA and EPCA to implement a ban on ICE vehicles and create a BEV mandate through rulemaking: FY24 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 4821) and (S. 2605) To end the BEV mandate and rescind CAs Waiver under the CAA granted by the Biden era EPA: Supporting a Congressional Review Act measure to remove the ability of EPA under the CAA Sec. 172 to grant the state of CA or any other state (preempt) the right to regulate GHG and tailpipe emissions outside of the EPA federal multi-pollutant emissions standards. To support the creation one national standard. H.J. Res 88 S.J. Res 45 To advance permitting reform and access to critical minerals for EV battery production: Energy Permitting Reform Act (EPRA) (S. 4753), Lower Energy Costs Act (LECA) (H.R. 1) To ensure equitable and feasible standards for implementation of IRA Tax credits: U.S. Treasury implementation and preservation of IRA Section 45X (batteries) To ensure feasible rules for managing forever chemicals in manufacturing: U.S. EPAs implementation of PFAS restrictions as part of the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) PFAS Accountability Act of 2024 (H.R. 7194) / (S. 3725) To increase the availability of Hydrogen fuel for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles: U.S. Treasury Implementation and preservation of Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Clean Hydrogen Production Credit (45V) (H2 production)

PART Act (H.R. 621 and S. 154) CARS Act (H.R. 2948)

Safe Vehicle Access for Survivors Act - HR 2110 AM Radio - S. 315 and HR 979

S. 5189 Close the Shadow Banking Loophole Act

H.R. 170 SMART Act Draft PARTS Act S. 2891 Restoring America Invents Act HR 5184 Advancing Americas Interests Act

Customs Modernization Act Ocean Shipping Reform Implementation Act HR 1836 SHIP IT Act HR 471 USMCA Implementation Congressional Trade Authority Act HR 5188

H.R. 6655, A Stronger Workforce for America Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

TM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

TM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of TM stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for TM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.