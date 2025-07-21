Lobbying Update: $1,230,000 of PHILLIPS 66 lobbying was just disclosed

$1,230,000 of PHILLIPS 66 lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Executive actions pertaining to potential tariffs affecting imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, plus reciprocal tariffs (no formal legislation introduced); Proposed Action in Section 301 Investigation of Chinas Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance; Executive action extending deadline on license to operate in Venezuela

S. 996, Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act of 2025; H.R. 1346, S. 593, Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2025; H.J. Res. 87, Providing congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Heavy-Duty Vehicle and Engine Emission Warranty and Maintenance Provisions; Advanced Clean Trucks; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision; H.J. Res. 88 Providing congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards; Advanced Clean Cars II; Waiver of Preemption; Notice of Decision; Renewable Fuels Standard RVO Annual Rule 2026 and 2027; Issues pertaining to EPA potentially granting small refinery exemptions; Issues arising from the Midwest governors petition to remove the 1-psi waiver and the related EPA rulemaking

Support for CO2 capture and storage projects, industrial decarbonization, hydrogen hub projects, 45Q tax credit, battery projects; Standards of Performance for New, Reconstructed, and Modified Sources and Emissions Guidelines for Existing Sources: Oil and Natural Gas Sector Climate Review; *draft* OOOO b/c Reconsideration draft; *draft* Regulatory improvements to OOOO b/c; *draft* Subpart W reconsideration; Pipeline Safety: Gas Pipeline Leak Detection and Repair; Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rule: Revisions and Confidentiality Determinations for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems; Methane Emissions Reduction Program (MERP); H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill - Section 60012 H.J. Res 35, Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, USC, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to Waste Emissions Charge for Petroleum and Natural Gas Systems: Procedures for Facilitating Compliance, Including netting and exemptions. Reforms to Toxic Substances Control Act; Significant New Use Rules on Certain Chemical Substances (23-2.5e)- Withdrawal; 2020 TSCA compliance advisory

H. Con. Res. 14, Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; S. Con. Res. 7, an original concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034; S. 187, the ALIGN Act; S. 1422, a bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to prohibit the use of foreign feedstocks for purposes of the clean fuel production credit, and for other purposes; H.R. 1347, S. 559, American Investment in Manufacturing and Main Street Act; Issues pertaining to preserving the corporate tax rate (no legislation introduced); H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill, Secs. 50401, 70301, 70302, 70303, and 70521; H.R. 549 to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to repeal the clean fuel production tax credit

Draft legislation to reauthorize PHMSA; ANPRM - Mandatory Regulatory Review to Unleash American Energy and Improve Government Efficiency; ANPRM - Repair Criteria for Hazardous Liquid and Gas Transmission Pipelines; Support for offshore oil port permit application; Proposal to reissue and modify Nationwide Permits; *draft* permitting reform legislation; Support for proposed infrastructure projects; H.R. 3898, the Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PSX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PSX Insider Trading Activity

PSX insiders have traded $PSX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN MANDELL (Executive Vice President) sold 9,800 shares for an estimated $1,225,000

VANESSA ALLEN SUTHERLAND (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 4,393 shares for an estimated $571,090

ROBERT W PEASE purchased 439 shares for an estimated $49,979

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 754 institutional investors add shares of PSX stock to their portfolio, and 828 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PSX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PSX forecast page.

PSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PSX recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $PSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $128.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $130.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Justin Jenkins from Raymond James set a target price of $142.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $133.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $148.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $130.0 on 06/18/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.