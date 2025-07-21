Lobbying Update: $1,220,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,220,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Budget & Appropriations Matters: FY2026 appropriations provisions relating to technology modernization and quantum computing.
Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Technology Policy: Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, encryption policy including post quantum cryptography, quantum computing, and federal agency IT modernization; H.R. 2683, Remote Access Security Act; National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act; S. 579, Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act of 2025; reauthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act; implementation and issues related to Public Law no. 117-167, CHIPS and Science Act; NIST AI Risk Management Framework; NIST Cybersecurity Framework Version 2.0 Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile; Interim Final Rule on Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion.
Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Labor, Workplace & Benefits Policy: Antitrust policy; 2023 merger guidelines; Final Rule on Premerger Notification, Reporting and Waiting Period Requirements.
Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Domestic and International Tax: Tax provisions within the H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act. U.S. Treasury guidelines and related regulations on OECD, Addressing Tax Challenges of Digitalization, and BEPS 2.0.
Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to International Trade: Provisions related to tariffs and digital trade.
Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to copyright/patent/trademark: Artificial intelligence and intellectual property; H.R. 2794, S. 1367, NO FAKES Act."
IBM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 06/10, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 06/03, 05/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/26, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
IBM Insider Trading Activity
IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639
IBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,511 institutional investors add shares of IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,568,066 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,881,875,291
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 4,380,126 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,291,173,542
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,182,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,040,057,003
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,544,033 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $881,259,245
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,486,922 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $618,398,024
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,371,064 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,928,774
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,298,515 shares (+1.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $322,888,739
IBM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025
IBM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/18/2025
- Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $310.0 on 07/16/2025
- David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 07/09/2025
- James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $310.0 on 07/02/2025
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $320.0 on 06/18/2025
