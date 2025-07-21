Lobbying Update: $1,220,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,220,000 of INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Budget & Appropriations Matters: FY2026 appropriations provisions relating to technology modernization and quantum computing.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Technology Policy: Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, encryption policy including post quantum cryptography, quantum computing, and federal agency IT modernization; H.R. 2683, Remote Access Security Act; National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act; S. 579, Department of Energy Quantum Leadership Act of 2025; reauthorization of the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act; implementation and issues related to Public Law no. 117-167, CHIPS and Science Act; NIST AI Risk Management Framework; NIST Cybersecurity Framework Version 2.0 Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile; Interim Final Rule on Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Labor, Workplace & Benefits Policy: Antitrust policy; 2023 merger guidelines; Final Rule on Premerger Notification, Reporting and Waiting Period Requirements.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to Domestic and International Tax: Tax provisions within the H.R.1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act. U.S. Treasury guidelines and related regulations on OECD, Addressing Tax Challenges of Digitalization, and BEPS 2.0.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to International Trade: Provisions related to tariffs and digital trade.

Legislative & Regulatory Issues Related to copyright/patent/trademark: Artificial intelligence and intellectual property; H.R. 2794, S. 1367, NO FAKES Act."

IBM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBM stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

IBM Insider Trading Activity

IBM insiders have traded $IBM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT DAVID THOMAS (Senior Vice President) sold 26,543 shares for an estimated $6,715,639

IBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,511 institutional investors add shares of IBM stock to their portfolio, and 1,380 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IBM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025

IBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $IBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $305.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Matthew Swanson from RBC Capital set a target price of $315.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $310.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Vogt from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $310.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $325.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $320.0 on 06/18/2025

