Lobbying Update: $1,210,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,210,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 2353, Safer Skies Act of 2025; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. H.R. 1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. Issues related to air traffic controller staffing. Issues related to sustainable aviation fuel. Issues related to the TSA Registered Traveler Program.

Issues related to credit card interchange fees.

H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. Issues related to tax reform.

Issues related to tariffs."

AAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.

AAL Insider Trading Activity

AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312

AAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of AAL stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

AAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025

