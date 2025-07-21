Lobbying Update: $1,210,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,210,000 of AMERICAN AIRLINES INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"H.R. 2353, Safer Skies Act of 2025; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. H.R. 1968, Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. Issues related to air traffic controller staffing. Issues related to sustainable aviation fuel. Issues related to the TSA Registered Traveler Program.
Issues related to credit card interchange fees.
H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions pertaining to commercial aviation. Issues related to tax reform.
Issues related to tariffs."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
AAL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 15 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $850,000 on 06/16, 04/22, 04/18, 04/07, 04/04, 04/02, 04/01, 03/31, 03/14, 03/13, 03/12 and 4 sales worth up to $950,000 on 06/17, 06/16, 05/02, 03/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
AAL Insider Trading Activity
AAL insiders have traded $AAL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANGELA OWENS (SVP Corporate Controller) sold 51,906 shares for an estimated $890,312
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of AAL stock to their portfolio, and 274 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 17,213,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $181,605,927
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 13,539,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,846,936
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 10,124,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,813,981
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 7,378,205 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,840,062
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 6,674,800 shares (+272.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,419,140
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 6,559,126 shares (+313.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,198,779
- SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP removed 5,602,400 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,105,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AAL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 04/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for AAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAL forecast page.
AAL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAL recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandon Oglenski from Barclays set a target price of $12.0 on 07/10/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $12.0 on 07/07/2025
- Andrew Didora from B of A Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $15.0 on 05/13/2025
- Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a target price of $14.0 on 04/25/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025
- Christopher Stathoulopoulos from Susquehanna set a target price of $10.0 on 04/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.