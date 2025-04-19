Lobbying Update: $1,200,000 of BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,200,000 of BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S. 875, Financial Integrity and Regulation Management (FIRM) Act; Provisions related to supervision. Issues related AML reforms. Issues related to Fair Access Issues related to the Credit Card Competition Act. Issues related to CFPB overdraft rulemaking. Issues related to CFPB credit card late fees rulemaking. Issues related to CFPB 1033 rule. Issues related to Federal Reserve discount window. Issues related to the Electronic Funds Transfer Act.
Issues related to international tax reform. Issues related to IRA tax incentives.
S. 394, Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act of 2025; Provisions related to digital assets and stablecoins. H.R. 2392, Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) Act of 2025: Provisions related to digital assets and stablecoin. Issues regarding SEC regulatory proposals related to market structure.
Issues related to reauthorization of Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. Issues related to the SEC Cyber Incident Disclosure Rule."
BAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
BAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,338 institutional investors add shares of BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 117,449,720 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,161,915,194
- DODGE & COX removed 22,147,719 shares (-41.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $973,392,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 20,479,708 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $900,083,166
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 19,653,417 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $863,767,677
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,853,021 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $828,590,272
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 18,705,125 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $822,090,243
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 17,031,143 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $748,518,734
BAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
BAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025
