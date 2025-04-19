Lobbying Update: $1,200,000 of BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,200,000 of BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. 875, Financial Integrity and Regulation Management (FIRM) Act; Provisions related to supervision. Issues related AML reforms. Issues related to Fair Access Issues related to the Credit Card Competition Act. Issues related to CFPB overdraft rulemaking. Issues related to CFPB credit card late fees rulemaking. Issues related to CFPB 1033 rule. Issues related to Federal Reserve discount window. Issues related to the Electronic Funds Transfer Act.

Issues related to international tax reform. Issues related to IRA tax incentives.

S. 394, Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act of 2025; Provisions related to digital assets and stablecoins. H.R. 2392, Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) Act of 2025: Provisions related to digital assets and stablecoin. Issues regarding SEC regulatory proposals related to market structure.

Issues related to reauthorization of Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act. Issues related to the SEC Cyber Incident Disclosure Rule."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

BAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,338 institutional investors add shares of BAC stock to their portfolio, and 1,413 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BAC in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/07/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BAC forecast page.

BAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BAC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $52.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $47.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $54.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $54.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.