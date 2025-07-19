Lobbying Update: $120,000 of USA RARE EARTH lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of USA RARE EARTH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Supporting the building a rare earth mine and processing plant in the US"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

USAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $USAR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for USAR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $USAR forecast page.

USAR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $USAR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $USAR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $17.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Suji Desilva from Roth Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 05/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.