Lobbying Update: $120,000 of STATE STREET STRATEGIES (DBA ONE+ STRATEGIES) OBO RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of STATE STREET STRATEGIES (DBA ONE+ STRATEGIES) OBO RASHTRIYA SWAYAMSEVAK SANGH lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Introduce the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to U.S. officials."

STT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 02/18, 11/18.

STT Insider Trading Activity

STT insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 13,859 shares for an estimated $1,265,603

KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,224,625

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,205 shares for an estimated $515,491 .

. YIE-HSIN HUNG (EVP; President and CEO of SSGA) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $325,500

JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $46,250

DONNA M MILROD (Executive Vice President) sold 101 shares for an estimated $9,631

STT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 400 institutional investors add shares of STT stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

STT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Smith from Truist Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $132.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $111.0 on 01/02/2025

