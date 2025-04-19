Lobbying Update: $120,000 of PINTEREST INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of PINTEREST INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Online Safety Regulation Matters related to Artificial Intelligence H.R.7891 - Kids Online Safety Act S.2073 - Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act
Online Safety Regulation H.R.7891 - Kids Online Safety Act S.2073 - Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
PINS Insider Trading Activity
PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 204,166 shares for an estimated $6,633,501.
- DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,201 shares for an estimated $2,327,751.
- JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,535 shares for an estimated $1,717,350.
- WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,805 shares for an estimated $980,389.
- ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $396,993.
- GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,600 shares for an estimated $149,879.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PINS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 383 institutional investors add shares of PINS stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 12,986,310 shares (+104.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $376,602,990
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 8,976,049 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,305,421
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 7,481,715 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,969,735
- NORGES BANK removed 7,439,356 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,741,324
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 6,129,985 shares (+134.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $177,769,565
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 4,752,197 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,813,713
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 4,527,902 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,309,158
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
PINS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
- Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for PINS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PINS forecast page.
PINS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $40.0 on 03/24/2025
- Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 02/03/2025
- Brian White from Monness set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $38.0 on 11/11/2024
- Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $45.0 on 11/08/2024
