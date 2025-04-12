Lobbying Update: $120,000 of ILLUMINATE USA LLC lobbying was just disclosed

Stocks
$120,000 of ILLUMINATE USA LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

Implementation of P.L. 117-169 - the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
AD/CVD related to solar imports."

ILMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 396 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 14,481,232 shares (+408.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,935,127,032
  • BROWN ADVISORY INC added 1,909,118 shares (+54220.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $255,115,438
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,344,038 shares (+32837.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,603,797
  • POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 1,309,114 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,936,903
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,239,763 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,669,529
  • NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,093,191 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,083,113
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 932,660 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,631,355

ILMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

ILMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025
  • Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025
  • Kyle Mikson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $145.0 on 11/05/2024
  • Shubhangi Gupta from HSBC set a target price of $180.0 on 10/17/2024

