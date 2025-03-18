Lobbying Update: $120,000 of HIGH POWER EXPLORATION INC. (HPX) lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of HIGH POWER EXPLORATION INC. (HPX) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Yorktown Solutions will explain the: geopolitical and geo-economic importance of iron ore for U.S. national interests, especially as they relate to ensuring secure critical material supply chains amid economic competitiveness with China; strategic significance of HPX's development of the Nimba iron ore deposit in Guinea, one of the largest, highest-grade iron discoveries globally; need for HPX to have access to rail transportation through Liberia to the country's deep-water ports - as guaranteed by treaty between Guinea and Liberia, the company's agreement with the Liberian government, as well as Liberian Presidential Executive Order 112 - in order to transport the metal to market; and consequences of a failure."

