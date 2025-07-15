Lobbying Update: $120,000 of DOLE PLC lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of DOLE PLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Guidance and advocacy related to international trade and maritime logistics."
DOLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of DOLE stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO added 1,141,756 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,498,374
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,044,344 shares (-20.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,090,770
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 970,771 shares (+158.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,027,640
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 840,014 shares (+539.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,138,202
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 618,177 shares (+7911.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,932,657
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 576,316 shares (+24.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,327,766
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 568,481 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,214,550
