Lobbying Update: $120,000 of CHEVRON U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of CHEVRON U.S.A. INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Reauthorization of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."

CVX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CVX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.

CVX Insider Trading Activity

CVX insiders have traded $CVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL K WIRTH (Chairman and CEO) sold 164,600 shares for an estimated $26,356,838

JEFF B GUSTAVSON (Vice President) sold 9,325 shares for an estimated $1,422,109

CVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,636 institutional investors add shares of CVX stock to their portfolio, and 1,540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/26/2024

CVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $169.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $184.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $155.0 on 11/04/2024

