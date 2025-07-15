Lobbying Update: $120,000 of BLOOM ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

Stocks
$120,000 of BLOOM ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy tax issues related to investment tax credit."

BE Insider Trading Activity

BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ECOPLANT CO., LTD. SK sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $276,000,000
  • KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,028 shares for an estimated $1,631,045.
  • SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,740 shares for an estimated $550,831.
  • AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,629 shares for an estimated $445,322.
  • SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,339 shares for an estimated $275,119.
  • MACIEJ KURZYMSKI (See Remarks) sold 8,733 shares for an estimated $199,025

BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of BE stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/09/2025

BE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $31.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 04/16/2025

