Lobbying Update: $120,000 of BLACKBERRY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of BLACKBERRY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Nothing specific this quarter

FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act

Department of Commerce Connected Vehicle Rules - specifically - Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain: Connected Vehicles (Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, 15 CFR Part 791, [Docket No. 250107-0005] RIN 0694-AJ56

Nothing specific this quarter

Nothing specific this quarter"

BB Insider Trading Activity

BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547 .

. MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860 .

. JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940 .

. PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,259 shares for an estimated $87,375 .

. MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921 .

. TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $10,581.

BB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of BB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.