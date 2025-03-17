Lobbying Update: $120,000 of BLACKBERRY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of BLACKBERRY CORP. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Nothing specific this quarter
FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act
Department of Commerce Connected Vehicle Rules - specifically - Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain: Connected Vehicles (Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and Security, 15 CFR Part 791, [Docket No. 250107-0005] RIN 0694-AJ56
Nothing specific this quarter
Nothing specific this quarter"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
BB Insider Trading Activity
BB insiders have traded $BB stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN JOSEPH GIAMATTEO (CEO & President, Cybersecurity) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 228,352 shares for an estimated $863,547.
- MATTIAS ERIKSSON (President of IoT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,373 shares for an estimated $132,860.
- JAY P. CHAI (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,804 shares for an estimated $126,940.
- PHILIP S. KURTZ (CLO & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,259 shares for an estimated $87,375.
- MARJORIE DICKMAN (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,175 shares for an estimated $54,921.
- TIM FOOTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,770 shares for an estimated $10,581.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of BB stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 23,734,135 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,715,030
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 14,091,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,266,724
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 11,790,901 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,569,605
- FIFTHDELTA LTD removed 11,528,500 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,577,730
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,214,413 shares (+485.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,270,481
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 5,795,262 shares (+3673.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,906,090
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 5,518,216 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,858,856
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/21/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 09/24/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for BB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BB forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.