Lobbying Update: $120,000 of BARRICK GOLD AND NEVADA GOLD MINES lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of BARRICK GOLD AND NEVADA GOLD MINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to general mining law"
GOLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 20,008,495 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $310,131,672
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 19,189,830 shares (+136.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,442,365
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,751,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,140,500
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 11,667,599 shares (+125.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,847,784
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 11,112,293 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,240,541
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 9,598,292 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,773,526
- NINETY ONE UK LTD removed 9,476,861 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,891,345
GOLD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOLD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025
GOLD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GOLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025
- Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 10/30/2024
