Lobbying Update: $120,000 of BARRICK GOLD AND NEVADA GOLD MINES lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of BARRICK GOLD AND NEVADA GOLD MINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to general mining law"

GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GOLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOLD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

GOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOLD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GOLD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $22.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 10/30/2024

