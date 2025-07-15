Lobbying Update: $120,000 of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$120,000 of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Advocacy on issues regarding domestic manufacturing."

AMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 04/08, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

on 05/08, 03/31, 03/05 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/07. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

AMD Insider Trading Activity

AMD insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $7,495,633 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 13,445 shares for an estimated $1,498,944 and 0 sales.

AMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,150 institutional investors add shares of AMD stock to their portfolio, and 1,203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Melius Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/13/2025

AMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 32 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $137.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Frank Lee from HSBC set a target price of $200.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $145.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $152.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Ben Reitzes from Melius Research set a target price of $175.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $132.0 on 06/13/2025

