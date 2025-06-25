Lobbying Update: $12,000 of MOSAIC lobbying was just disclosed

$12,000 of MOSAIC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare, Medicaid"

MOS Insider Trading Activity

MOS insiders have traded $MOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRUCE M. BODINE (President and CEO) sold 180,708 shares for an estimated $5,703,144

WALTER F. III PRECOURT (SVP - Chief Admin Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $643,140

MOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 328 institutional investors add shares of MOS stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

MOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $42.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $40.0 on 05/14/2025

