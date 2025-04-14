Lobbying Update: $1,190,000 of DOMINION ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,190,000 of DOMINION ENERGY INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Natural Gas and Electric Utility Issues, generally; Nuclear Issues, generally; Offshore Wind, generally; Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project; Military Installations Energy Modernization; Renewable Natural Gas Issues, generally; Nuclear Fuel Procurement Issues, generally; Grid Modernization; Nuclear relicensing issues, generally; IIJA implementation, generally; Hydrogen issues, generally; Hydropower relicensing; Permitting reform, generally. Environmental Regulations; SMR/Advanced Nuclear issues, generally; Transmission policy, generally; Wildfire issues, generally; FERC policies, generally.

Maritime issues, generally; UAS issues, generally.

Energy Tax Credits, generally; Tax policy, generally.

LIHEAP, generally; Nuclear Fuel Procurement issues.

Cybersecurity Issues, generally.

National Defense Authorization Act and provisions on Utilities Privatization and energy resilience on military installations."

D Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $D stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

on 02/05. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

on 01/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/16, 11/26 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

D Insider Trading Activity

D insiders have traded $D stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $D stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VANESSA ALLEN SUTHERLAND purchased 475 shares for an estimated $25,654

D Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 583 institutional investors add shares of D stock to their portfolio, and 607 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

D Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $D recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $D in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 11/08/2024

