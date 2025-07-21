Lobbying Update: $1,180,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,180,000 of JPMORGAN CHASE HOLDINGS LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"S. 875, S.401, H.R. 2702- Discussed bank regulatory policy. Discussed home mortgage loan originations, servicing and refinancing, and related issues.

S.381, S.J. Res. 18, H.R. 1944 - Discussed consumer protection, digital identification, credit reporting, and privacy issues related to financial services and products. Discussed issues related to credit and debit card services.

H.R. 2392, S.394, H.R. 3633 - Discussed margin issues and CCPs. Discussed issues related to bank structure, capital requirements, capital formation, market structure, market access and market liquidity. Discussed BSA/AML. Discussed AI, issues around financial technology policy and the regulatory perimeter. Discussed examination and enforcement issues. Discussed critical infrastructure exposure liability. Discussed alternative reference rates. Discussed digital assets issues.

S. 1337 - Discussed proposals related to cyber security, data protection and notification issues.

Discussed small business lending and access to capital issues.

H.R. 1 - Discussed corporate and international tax issues.

S. 314, H.R. 1479 - Discussed proposals related to the travel industry."

JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

JPM Insider Trading Activity

JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,035 institutional investors add shares of JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $298.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $325.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $298.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 06/26/2025

