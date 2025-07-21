Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Hospital and physician payments under Medicare and Medicaid, general. Medicare/ Medicaid Reform- (Bundling of Medicare acute and post-acute hospital payments, payments for readmissions, value-based purchasing, physician self-referral)- Implementation of the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2012 (Pub. Law 111-143). Medicare site neutral payments Federal exchange subsidies under The Affordable Care Act Medicare and Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital funding Accountable Care Organization (ACO) programs CHGME ACA Stabilization Price Transparency Save the DA Act Telehealth 340B Medicare payment policy: IPPS/OPPS Graduate Medical Education (GME) Outpatient Surgery Quality and Access Act Medicaid Fiscal Accountability Regulation (MFAR) ACA premium tax credits
House and Senate Budgets as pertain to Medicare and Medicaid.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rulemaking
Tax Reform
FTC non-compete rulemaking"
THC Insider Trading Activity
THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES L BIERMAN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,249,258.
- PAOLA M ARBOUR (EVP, Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,199 shares for an estimated $2,373,726.
- J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,748 shares for an estimated $2,138,986.
- THOMAS W ARNST (EVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC) sold 9,786 shares for an estimated $1,624,476
- RICHARD W FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,913 shares for an estimated $654,682.
- CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650
THC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of THC stock to their portfolio, and 299 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,832,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $515,475,285
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,615,412 shares (+643.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $217,272,914
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,524,642 shares (+348.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $205,064,349
- FMR LLC added 1,295,346 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $174,224,037
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,165,529 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,763,650
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,056,210 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $142,060,245
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,016,010 shares (+692.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $136,653,345
THC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/11/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
THC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $191.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Macdonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $205.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ann Hynes from Mizuho set a target price of $194.0 on 07/11/2025
- Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $210.0 on 06/09/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $215.0 on 06/02/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $195.0 on 05/29/2025
- Kevin Fischbeck from B of A Securities set a target price of $180.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $154.0 on 05/05/2025
