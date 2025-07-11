Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"General agriculture issues; ethanol related issues; general trade issues, agricultural and cross-border trade with Canada; ethanol; Farm Bill reauthorization, pesticide policy; infrastructure issues; fertilizer policy and trade issues; sustainability, food security, climate and related agriculture practices.
Critical minerals; implementation of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA)
Issues related to the agriculture sector including critical minerals; FY26 budget and appropriations process; FY26 Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act
Agricultural and cross-border trade with Canada including tariffs
H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act."
NTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of NTR stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 7,685,692 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,748,321
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,924,377 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $194,923,805
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,659,080 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,076,503
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,608,348 shares (+48.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,556,645
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 2,459,392 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,158,000
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,327,718 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,617,753
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,111,590 shares (+22.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,882,675
NTR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/09/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 02/25/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025
NTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/07/2025
- Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 06/26/2025
- Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $68.0 on 06/17/2025
- Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 05/14/2025
- Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025
- Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $63.0 on 05/13/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.