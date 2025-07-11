Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of NUTRIEN US LLC (FORMERLY KNOWN AS AGRIUM U.S. INC.) (A NUTRIEN LTD SUBSIDIARY) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General agriculture issues; ethanol related issues; general trade issues, agricultural and cross-border trade with Canada; ethanol; Farm Bill reauthorization, pesticide policy; infrastructure issues; fertilizer policy and trade issues; sustainability, food security, climate and related agriculture practices.

Critical minerals; implementation of the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA)

Issues related to the agriculture sector including critical minerals; FY26 budget and appropriations process; FY26 Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act

Agricultural and cross-border trade with Canada including tariffs

H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

NTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of NTR stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 05/09/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 02/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

NTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTR recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $66.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $64.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vincent Sinisi from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $65.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Steve Hansen from Raymond James set a target price of $68.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $63.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $62.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer set a target price of $63.0 on 05/13/2025

