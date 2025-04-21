Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitored draft legislation related to credit card security and competition; monitored draft legislation related to online marketplace payments.

Monitored draft legislation and appropriations related to organized retail crime.

S. 852/H.R. 20 Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025, provisions regarding right-to-work, privacy, and eliminating private ballot elections; H.R. 6655 Stronger Workforce for America Act; H.R. 6585 Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act

Monitored the application of tariff-related measures, including: Section 301 tariffs; Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs; Reciprocal tariffs; IEEPA tariffs; maritime vessels. Exclusions for impacted products and tariffs on imports under applicable categories.

Implementation of P.L. 117-167, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, related to the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program; Monitor activity related to House and Senate Tax Teams. Monitored draft legislation on the budget resolution related to tax policy.

Monitored issues related to port congestion; Issues related to global supply chain security.

Monitored international trade issues, the Administrations trade agenda and related draft legislation; Generalized System of Preferences; de minimis

Issues related to skilled trade careers for veterans.

S. 127 Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025; monitored housing matters related to zoning, permitting, and supply"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HD Insider Trading Activity

HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334 .

. TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,084 shares for an estimated $9,030,416 .

. TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958

RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925

HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904 .

. WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,678 institutional investors add shares of HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,670 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HD forecast page.

HD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $447.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $421.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $430.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $465.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $465.0 on 11/12/2024

on 11/12/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $455.0 on 11/08/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.