Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of HOME DEPOT lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitored draft legislation related to credit card security and competition; monitored draft legislation related to online marketplace payments.
Monitored draft legislation and appropriations related to organized retail crime.
S. 852/H.R. 20 Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025, provisions regarding right-to-work, privacy, and eliminating private ballot elections; H.R. 6655 Stronger Workforce for America Act; H.R. 6585 Bipartisan Workforce Pell Act
Monitored the application of tariff-related measures, including: Section 301 tariffs; Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs; Reciprocal tariffs; IEEPA tariffs; maritime vessels. Exclusions for impacted products and tariffs on imports under applicable categories.
Implementation of P.L. 117-167, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, related to the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate Program; Monitor activity related to House and Senate Tax Teams. Monitored draft legislation on the budget resolution related to tax policy.
Monitored issues related to port congestion; Issues related to global supply chain security.
Monitored international trade issues, the Administrations trade agenda and related draft legislation; Generalized System of Preferences; de minimis
Issues related to skilled trade careers for veterans.
S. 127 Whole-Home Repairs Act of 2025; monitored housing matters related to zoning, permitting, and supply"
HD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/27, 12/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/08, 11/25, 10/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
HD Insider Trading Activity
HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANN MARIE CAMPBELL (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,068 shares for an estimated $12,279,334.
- TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,084 shares for an estimated $9,030,416.
- TIMOTHY A. HOURIGAN (EVP - Human Resources) sold 16,004 shares for an estimated $6,553,958
- RICHARD V MCPHAIL (EVP & CFO) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $2,654,925
- HECTOR A PADILLA (EVP - US Sales and Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,626 shares for an estimated $1,482,904.
- WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915
- GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
HD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,678 institutional investors add shares of HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,670 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,148,985 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,613,913,675
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,478,356 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,353,045,700
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,209,041 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $859,294,858
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 2,030,372 shares (+21394.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $789,794,404
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,594,980 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $620,431,270
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,424,857 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $554,255,124
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,207,993 shares (+36363.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,897,197
HD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024
HD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $447.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $421.0 on 01/07/2025
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $430.0 on 11/13/2024
- Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $465.0 on 11/13/2024
- David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 11/13/2024
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $465.0 on 11/12/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $455.0 on 11/08/2024
