Lobbying Update: $1,170,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,170,000 of CHENIERE ENERGY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"LNG exports and related issues
Trade issues related to LNG exports
Maritime safety and maritime issues relating to LNG exports
Tax issues impacting businesses and the LNG industry"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
LNG Insider Trading Activity
LNG insiders have traded $LNG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANATOL FEYGIN (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 23,478 shares for an estimated $5,081,348
- G ANDREA BOTTA sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,975,590
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
LNG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 561 institutional investors add shares of LNG stock to their portfolio, and 399 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 2,283,673 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $490,692,817
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,763,625 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $378,950,103
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,687,188 shares (+10.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $362,526,085
- NINETY ONE UK LTD added 1,409,116 shares (+1400.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $302,776,754
- NORGES BANK added 997,508 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,334,543
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 996,338 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,083,146
- FMR LLC removed 884,529 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,058,746
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
LNG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LNG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/18/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for LNG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LNG forecast page.
LNG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LNG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $277.0 on 03/18/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $255.0 on 01/31/2025
- Robert Mosca from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $214.0 on 10/29/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.