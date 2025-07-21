Lobbying Update: $1,160,000 of PEPSICO INC lobbying was just disclosed

$1,160,000 of PEPSICO INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchasing restrictions, generally and with regard to the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, P.L. 115-334 Issues related to food labeling (generally, no specific legislation) Issues related to sodium (generally, no specific legislation) Issues relating to nutrition (generally, no specific legislation) Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2024 (Farm Bill), H.R.8467, including provisions related to commodities, biotechnology, nutrition (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), mandatory country-of-origin labeling, and citrus trust fund Revision of the Nutrition and Supplement Facts Labels (FDA Proposed Rule) Issues related to Dietary Guidelines for Americans (development of 2025 guidelines by U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) Issues related to implementation of the Farm Bill (P.L.115-334, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018), including provisions related to nutrition (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Global issues related to sweeteners (generally, no specific legislation) Issues related to food and beverage ingredients (generally, no specific legislation) Issues related to the "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) designation (generally, no specific legislation) Food and nutrition labeling (generally, and with regard to H.R. 1699/S. 809 (Genetically Engineered Food Right-to-Know Act))

Issues related to packaging and recycling (generally, no specific legislation)

Issues related to increasing the gross vehicle weight (GVW) limit for interstate trucks (generally, no specific legislation)

International and domestic corporate tax reform (generally, no specific legislation)

Issues related to regenerative agriculture (generally, no specific legislation) Issues related to Farm Bill reauthorization Farm, Food and National Security Act of 2024 (Farm Bill), H.R.8467, including provisions related to agricultural conservation, title II Issues related to the USDA Climate Smart Commodities Program (generally, no specific legislation)

Issues related to renewable fuels (generally, no specific legislation) Issues relating to the Renewable Fuel Standard as contained in the 2007 Energy Independence and Security Act (generally, no specific legislation)

Issues related to tariffs and trade sanctions, generally, and in regard to the Presidential Proclamations on steel and aluminum imports and the related Department of Commerce interim rule at 83 Fed. Reg. 12106. Issues related to tariffs and trade sanctions, generally Issues related to U.S. trade practices regulation (generally, no specific legislation or regulations) Issues related to US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (generally, no specific provisions)

Issues related to portfolio transformation (generally, on specific legislation)

Issues relating to Artificial Intelligence (generally, no specific legislation)

Veterans issues (generally, no specific legislation)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

PEP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PEP stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

PEP Insider Trading Activity

PEP insiders have traded $PEP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PEP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIE T. GALLAGHER (SVP and Controller) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,988,780

PAULA SANTILLI (CEO, Latin America Foods) sold 7,777 shares for an estimated $1,181,287

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PEP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,494 institutional investors add shares of PEP stock to their portfolio, and 1,702 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PEP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PEP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PEP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PEP forecast page.

PEP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PEP recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $PEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $154.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $144.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $168.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $154.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $165.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Bryan Spillane from B of A Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $139.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $148.0 on 06/24/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.