Lobbying Update: $1,160,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$1,160,000 of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Carrier Replacement Program VCS CVN RCOH DDG-51 Class Multi-year Procurement DDG(X) DDG 1002 LHA and LPD Flight II Columbia Class Submarine Procurement and RDTE Virginia Payload Module Advanced Nuclear Power Systems Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Conventional Prompt Strike Buy America/Domestic Procurement Workforce Development issues (WIOA) SSNX Cyber Issues C5ISR, Electronic Warfare, and Modeling and Simulation initiatives

Department of Energy - Environmental Management, National Nuclear Security Administration

Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA)

Research and Development Amortization

AUKUS related legislation"

HII Insider Trading Activity

HII insiders have traded $HII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK R JIMENEZ purchased 550 shares for an estimated $103,900

D R WYATT (Corp VP & Treasurer) sold 400 shares for an estimated $82,096

HII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of HII stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

