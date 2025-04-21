Lobbying Update: $1,160,000 of COINBASE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,160,000 of COINBASE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Matters affecting digital currency Matters affecting Securities and Exchange Commission budget request/appropriations Regulatory matters impacting digital currency Matters affecting digital asset regulation Matters affecting Broker DeFi CRA, Stablecoins and market structure legislation"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

COIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COIN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

COIN Insider Trading Activity

COIN insiders have traded $COIN stock on the open market 359 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 359 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN ARMSTRONG (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 93 sales selling 1,605,000 shares for an estimated $479,009,611 .

. EMILIE CHOI (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 360,480 shares for an estimated $113,813,199 .

. FREDERICK ERNEST III EHRSAM has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 177,724 shares for an estimated $53,901,980 .

. LAWRENCE J BROCK (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 59,624 shares for an estimated $18,666,841 .

. FREDERICK R WILSON has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $14,548,948 .

. ALESIA J HAAS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 51,626 shares for an estimated $14,167,833 .

. PAUL GREWAL (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 77 sales selling 49,988 shares for an estimated $13,446,337 .

. JENNIFER N. JONES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 17,323 shares for an estimated $5,497,007.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

COIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of COIN stock to their portfolio, and 365 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

COIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COIN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/10/2025

Monness issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for COIN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COIN forecast page.

COIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $COIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Monness set a target price of $420.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 John Todaro from Needham set a target price of $290.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Mike Colonnese from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $295.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.