Lobbying Update: $1,160,000 of COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$1,160,000 of COCA-COLA COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to tariffs.

Issues related to the OECD Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 model rules. PL# 115-97; Issues related to The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; issues related to corporate and international taxation. H.R. 2186; To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore limitation on downward attribution of stock ownership in applying constructive ownership rules. Issues related to tax code sections 11, 951A, 250, 55, 56A, 59, 174, 41 and 958(b)(4).

HR 2145, S. 351; Strategies to Eliminate Waste and Accelerate Recycling Development (STEWARD) Act; Recycling infrastructure and Accessibility Program within EPA. Water restoration and replenishment issues in general.

Issues related to Olympic and FIFA World Cup Activations. Issues related to recycling strategy at upcoming Olympic and FIFA host venues.

Issues related to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Issues related to food safety and ultra pasteurization processes.

HR 933; Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act; Orange Juice Brix Levels. Issues related to ingredients."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

COKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of COKE stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.