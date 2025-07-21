Lobbying Update: $1,160,000 of ABBVIE INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$1,160,000 of ABBVIE INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"S.1040, Drug Competition Enhancement Act Patent litigation reform issues and issues related to post-grant proceedings at the USPTO Value of intellectual property
S. 864, HELP Copays Act Drug cost and pricing policy issues Patient affordability issues Issues related to the 340B program
Public Law 117-169 (formerly known as H.R. 5376, Inflation Reduction Act) Implementation regarding Medicare Part D drug negotiation program Policy Proposals related to Medicare Part D and patient cost-sharing Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) drug policy issues and regulatory policy issues Issues related to HCV treatment
H.R. 1328, Supply Chain Security and Growth Act of 2025 H.R. 1990, American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025 H.R. 1, One Big Beautiful Bill Act Public Law 115-97 (formerly known as H.R. 1, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) Implementation Policy proposals relating to economic activity in Puerto Rico International tax issues, including OECD digital taxation work program
Issues related to antitrust and competition policy
Issues related to pharmaceutical tariffs"
ABBV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ABBV stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/22, 04/03, 04/01 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 03/17 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
ABBV Insider Trading Activity
ABBV insiders have traded $ABBV stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABBV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY J. RICHMOND (EVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,917 shares for an estimated $6,070,036.
- KEVIN K BUCKBEE (SVP, CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,944 shares for an estimated $3,853,372.
- SCOTT T REENTS (EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 17,644 shares for an estimated $3,746,526
- PERRY C SIATIS (EVP, GC AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,778 shares for an estimated $1,143,452.
ABBV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,702 institutional investors add shares of ABBV stock to their portfolio, and 1,683 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 10,182,211 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,890,022,005
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 7,996,758 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,675,480,736
- FMR LLC added 5,539,207 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,160,574,650
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,842,577 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $805,096,733
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 3,666,521 shares (+550.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $680,579,628
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,351,687 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $702,245,460
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 3,134,454 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $581,817,351
ABBV Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABBV in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
ABBV Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABBV recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $ABBV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $215.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $205.0 on 05/14/2025
- Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a target price of $216.0 on 04/29/2025
- Gary Nachman from Raymond James set a target price of $227.0 on 04/28/2025
- Gavin Clark-Gartner from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $205.0 on 04/28/2025
- Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 04/28/2025
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/22/2025
- Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $194.0 on 04/08/2025
