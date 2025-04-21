Lobbying Update: $1,150,000 of CSX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$1,150,000 of CSX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to upcoming transportation reauthorization bill; Issues related to modal equity, user fees, and Highway Trust Fund; Issues related to rail safety technology - including air brake testing, automated track inspections, train inspection portals, trip optimizer, and safety pilot programs; Issues related to cargo theft; Issues related to rail operations and service; Issues related to supply chain network; Issues related to at-grade crossings and crossing elimination/signals funding; Issues related to Amtrak and passenger rail; Issues related to rail labor; Issues related to railroad right of way, including safety, encroachments, and property rights; Issues related to storm impacted infrastructure projects - Blue Ridge Subdivision restoration; HR 853: Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act; HR 854: DERAIL Act; HR 971: RAIL Act; HR 341: Railroad Responsibility Act of 2025; HR 928: Railway Safety Act of 2025; Monitor HR 2569: Train Noise and Vibration Reduction Act; HR 2166: Safe Route Acts of 2025 - heavy trucks; Monitor HR1487: The Agricultural and Forestry Hauling Efficiency Act - heavy trucks; Monitor HR 2424: Modern, Clean and Safe Trucks Act - trucks subsidy; Monitor HR 2514: Trucker Bathroom Access Act; Continuing funding Resolution, related to DOT funding;

Issues related to streamlining permits approvals; Issues related to government regulations; Monitor cabinet nominations;

Issues relate to environmental and energy regulation; Issues related to CARB waiver on zero-emission locomotives;

Issues related to cargo theft prosecution and deterrent;

Issues related to tariff proposals; Issues related to USTR proposed China ship fee;

Budget Reconciliation - bonus depreciation, corporate tax rate, business SALT, and 45V; S 187/HR 574 ALIGN Act - tax depreciation"

CSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CSX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

CSX Insider Trading Activity

CSX insiders have traded $CSX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHAN D GOLDMAN (EVP & CLO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 118,588 shares for an estimated $4,197,315.

CSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 648 institutional investors add shares of CSX stock to their portfolio, and 766 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CSX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

CSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CSX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $37.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $34.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $34.0 on 02/03/2025

