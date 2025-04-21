Lobbying Update: $115,000 of TXNM ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed

$115,000 of TXNM ENERGY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to transmission lines, electric grid, and wildfire mitigation

TXNM Insider Trading Activity

TXNM insiders have traded $TXNM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NORMAN P. BECKER sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $111,366

TXNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TXNM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TXNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $52.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Michael Lonegan from Evercore ISI set a target price of $47.0 on 11/27/2024

