Lobbying Update: $1,140,000 of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$1,140,000 of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal policies impacting pharmaceutical development, approval, and reimbursement; Copay accumulators and maximizers, S.864 - HELP Copays Act; Alternative Funding Programs; Unmet medical need in acute pain; Barriers to patient access of non-opioid pain medicines; General education about kidney disease, including APOL-1; Cystic Fibrosis; Sickle cell disease; Innovations in Type 1 diabetes treatments.

Unmet medical need in acute pain; H.R. 1227/S. 475 - The Alternatives to PAIN Act; Implementation of Public Law No: 117-328 sec. 4135 NO PAIN Act; Medically necessary fertility treatments for patients undergoing fully myeloablative conditioning; CMMI demo focusing on sickle cell disease; Drug Pricing Policies including Most Favored Nation policy proposals; Issues regarding the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (PL 119-21).

Corporate tax reform; H.R. 1414 - Cameron's Law, Preservation of Orphan Drug Tax Credit; Restoration of Sec 174 R&D Expense Deductibility; Issues related to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (PL 119-21).

Education about non-opioid pain therapies and patient access to non-opioid medicines; Education on alternative funding programs; Education on the Million Veteran Program at the VA.

Intellectual property reforms to address unfair trade practices in Argentina and Russia.

Issues related to the National Defense Authorization Act - access to non-opioids for service members and their families."

VRTX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VRTX stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/13, 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

VRTX Insider Trading Activity

VRTX insiders have traded $VRTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VRTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ALTSHULER (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,976 shares for an estimated $6,420,269 .

. OURANIA TATSIS (EVP, Chief Reg. & Quality Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,854 shares for an estimated $3,844,667 .

. EDWARD MORROW III ATKINSON (EVP, Chief Technical Ops. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,164 shares for an estimated $2,912,812 .

. JONATHAN BILLER (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,090 shares for an estimated $2,332,768 .

. CHARLES F JR WAGNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,298 shares for an estimated $1,649,000

KRISTEN AMBROSE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,931 shares for an estimated $1,363,231 .

. SANGEETA N. BHATIA sold 400 shares for an estimated $202,344

VRTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 774 institutional investors add shares of VRTX stock to their portfolio, and 730 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VRTX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRTX in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

VRTX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VRTX recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $VRTX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $510.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jessica Fye from JP Morgan set a target price of $517.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $550.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $460.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Greg Harrison from Scotiabank set a target price of $442.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $535.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $503.0 on 05/06/2025

